Iceland closed the doors to its Newport store in Clarence Place on Saturday (April 22).
The Newport store was one of three Iceland stores to close across the UK on Saturday with branches in Berwick and Hexham also shutting their doors for the final time.
Speaking last month about the closure, an Iceland spokesperson said: “The Clarence Place store is scheduled to close on 22 April, ahead of its lease expiring.
“Across Iceland and The Food Warehouse we have a portfolio of over UK 1,000 store.
"We are continually reviewing the retail experience offered to our customers as local shopping patterns change and shop leases expire.”
A further two Iceland stores will close in the UK in the coming month.
One in Flint, in North Wales on May 27 and according to The Sun another in Beccles, Suffolk, on June 17.
These two scheduled closures take the total for the year up to 11 stores.
The closures come as the supermarket giant continues to struggle with high energy costs and rising inflation.
Iceland store closures
There have been 11 Iceland store closures announced so far for 2023:
🛒@IcelandFoods is set to close more stores within weeks as it battles high #energycosts and double-digit #inflation.— Grocery Gazette (@gazettegrocery) April 26, 2023
Read more on which stores are next to shut below👇https://t.co/hXiSgPAHpR
- Mill Lane, Bromsgrove - closed on February 25
- Chineham Shopping Centre in Basingstoke - February 25
- White Rose Centre, Rhyl - March 14
- South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight - March 25
- St Catherine’s Place, Bedminster, Bristol - March 25
- Deiniol Centre, Bangor - March 27
- Clarence Park, Newport - April 22
- Marygate, Berwick - April 22
- Fore Street, Hexham - April 22
- Church Street, Flint - May 27
- Beccles, Suffolk - June 17
Iceland still has a large store in the Newport city centre on Commercial Street and a Food Warehouse outlet at both East Retail Park and Spytty.
