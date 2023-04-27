A DRUG dealer has pleaded guilty to selling cannabis and Valium in Gwent.
Liam Griffin, 23, from Cwmbran admitted being concerned in the suppling the class B and class C drugs.
The offences took place between June 12, 2021 and August 1, 2021, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
Griffin’s sentence was adjourned until May 24 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
The defendant, of Barnets, Greenmeadow, was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here