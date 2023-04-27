Liam Griffin, 23, from Cwmbran admitted being concerned in the suppling the class B and class C drugs.

The offences took place between June 12, 2021 and August 1, 2021, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Griffin’s sentence was adjourned until May 24 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

The defendant, of Barnets, Greenmeadow, was granted conditional bail.