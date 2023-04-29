We look at their cases.

Shanice Ross

A woman who kicked a police officer in the stomach and threatened to burn her house down before spitting at her colleagues was jailed for 14 months.

Shanice Ross, 21, from Newport subjected them to a torrent of abuse which included the use of racist slurs and calling one of them a “nonce”.

She had 24 previous convictions for 45 offences including assaulting an emergency worker.

Joshua Seivwright

Teenage drug dealer Joshua Seivwright is behind bars after being caught back at it again shortly after his release from custody.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told the 19-year-old defendant: “This offence was committed while you were on licence and shortly after you were released from custody.

“It is so serious that only a sentence of immediate custody can be justified.”

Seivwright from Newport was locked for four months after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He had also been recalled to a young offender institution to serve the remainder of his 33-month sentence following a conviction for trafficking crack cocaine in 2021.

Tomos Van Den Braak

A man strangled a mental health nurse and earlier threatened to slit a care worker’s throat with a shard of glass.

Tomos van den Braak, 26, attacked the nurse while being treated as a patient at Newport’s St Cadoc's Hospital.

The defendant was taken there after making threats at a supported living facility in the city for "vulnerable people" where he’d been housed.

Van den Braak, formerly of West Nash Road, Nash, Newport pleaded guilty to threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a private place and assaulting an emergency worker.

He was jailed for 12 months.

Lewis Thomas

Lewis Thomas was jailed for two years after he subjected a woman to horrific domestic abuse.

The 34-year-old, from Gilwern, near Abergavenny savagely assaulted her for nearly 20 minutes in her own home.

Thomas was condemned by a judge for the “sadistic” attack which took place in Tredegar.

Sheldon Lewis

A Newport drug dealer was caught with heroin and cocaine with a potential street value of more than £3,500 when he crashed following a police pursuit.

Sheldon Lewis, 25, had tried to flee from officers when they ordered him to pull over on Pontymason Lane in Risca.

He admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Lewis was jailed for six years and three months.

Tyrone Gibson

A burglar who caused £10,000 worth of damage at a shopping centre got away with less than £400 of jewellery.

Tyrone Gibson used a brick and a pole to smash the display window at Warren James at the Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport last Boxing Day.

The 45-year-old, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for seven months after he pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage.

Gibson has 41 previous convictions for 114 offences.