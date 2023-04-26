Kai Diamond, 23, from Abertillery was on his way to Newbridge last month when he was stopped in his Audi by PC Lewis Jones.

“The officer noticed that the defendant’s eyes were red and that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs,” Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said.

“He was asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle and he said there was a large amount of cannabis as well as cocaine.”

Kai Diamond

A search of Diamond’s home also took place and the police recovered in total nearly 3kg of cannabis and 68g of cocaine with a potential street value of £27,940 and £2,000 respectively.

Officers also found a drug-related text bomb on his mobile phone sent out to 62 different contacts.

The defendant, of Rectory Road, Swffryd pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

The offences took place on March 20, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence.

Diamond had previous convictions for possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited weapon, a Taser.

David Rees, representing the defendant, said his client was supported by his family and partner who appeared in court.

He added how Diamond had been in custody since his arrest last month and suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and is “frequently in very significant pain”.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant: “You played a significant role in street dealing.”

Diamond was jailed for three years for possession of the class A drug with intent to supply and possession of the class B drug with intent to supply.

He will also have to serve a consecutive six-month prison sentence for being in breach of his suspended sentence.

The total sentence was three years and six months.