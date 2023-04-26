I always find it inspiring to meet the team and hear about their latest work, hence why I thought I would use my column to tell you a little about its work.

The Cwmbran Centre for Young People opened in 1988 and was the first organisation in Wales to receive the Gold Quality Mark for Youth Work.

It is regular go-to-place to visit for representatives from Welsh Government’s Youth Division and senior officers from a number of local authorities who want to learn how to successfully engage young people.

I have visited the centre on countless occasions in my capacity as Member of the Senedd and regularly taken Welsh Government Ministers with me.

I have also sponsored events for the centre at the Senedd, so other elected members can hear about their work. On my latest visit, it was great to see some Jobs Growth Wales learners and enjoy some of the Easter cakes they had made, together with a cuppa!

I have always been impressed by the breadth of support available at the centre and the services it offers to the wider community. It is known for its innovative work in engaging with the most marginalised young people to support them into training and employment. The tireless efforts everyone involved makes to ensure young people of any social or economic background can access its services should be applauded.

The centre offers open access, universal youth work provision.

It is the sort of youth work that can help young people change their lives. Ensuring all young people have access to youth work services is crucial to enable them to reach their full potential. That is why I am so proud of the work the centre does to support young people in Torfaen.

I am also really proud of the recent announcement by Welsh Government that Wales is set to be the only UK nation to increase the Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) - a weekly grant that supports 16 to 18-year-olds from low-income households with costs associated with further education, such as transport or meals.

From this month the EMA will increase from £30 per week to £40 for eligible further education students in sixth form or college, which means more young people in Wales accessing the education they deserve. Some 580 learners in Torfaen benefitted from EMA in 2021-22.

Our young people are our future, it is vital we support them in whatever ways we can to fulfil their potential.