Dafydd Hobbs set up the fundraising group One for the Road in memory of his wife.

Charlotte Hobbs, a former detective sergeant, died in March 2022, aged 42, leaving her husband and two daughters, Freya, 15, and 10-year-old Catrin.

Mrs Hobbs was diagnosed with a grade 3 anaplastic astrocytoma in 2010 after she began experiencing what she called ‘jazz hands’ - when her hands would shake and her arm would move uncontrollably.

She went to the GP three times and was finally told that it was due to back spasms.

It wasn’t until she had a seizure while in bed that she was taken to hospital and told she had a brain tumour.

She underwent surgery and radiotherapy, but was warned that the tumour could return.

A couple of months after surgery and radiotherapy, Mrs Hobbs returned to work with South Wales Police, but on restricted duties, and wasn't able to drive or take part in any frontline tasks.

After having Catrin in 2011, Mrs Hobbs pursued a career in personal training for a while and later started studied to be a chiropractor.

In October 2020, a scan revealed regrowth and Mrs Hobbs had another craniotomy, further radiotherapy, and chemotherapy for the first time.

Mr Hobbs said the lack of progress in treatments is “unimaginable”.

“Charlotte received the same surgery and radiotherapy treatment as the ten years prior, and chemotherapy that was first licensed in 1999,” said Mr Hobbs.

“This lack of progress is unimaginable when we reflect on every other aspect of life in 2023.”

Charlotte's husband Dafydd Hobbs said treatment for brain tumours needs to improve

Mr Hobbs, pictured with Rhondda MS Buffy Williams, set up One for the Road charity in memory of his wife.

Senedd support for brain tumour awareness

Senedd Members showed their support for research into the condition at an event to promote brain tumour awareness.

At least 25 MSs were at the Senedd on Tuesday, April 25, to show their support for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Also attending was Dr Ben Newland, a neuroscientist from the University of Cardiff, who was keen to stress the need for more brain tumour research funding, particularly in Wales.

Dr Newland, said: "Brain tumours devastate families.

"Whilst treatments for other cancers have progressed, very little improvement has been made for brain tumours.

"I think all of us, regardless of our political persuasion, need to tackle this problem by laying the foundation for researchers and companies to develop innovative new therapies to radically improve outcomes for patients."

Mr Hobbs paid an emotional tribute to his wife at the event, saying: “Charlotte selflessly fundraised to help improve outcomes for brain tumour patients, even though she knew it would be too late for her.”