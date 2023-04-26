POLICE are appealing for information after a car was stolen in the early hours of this morning.
It is believed the car was taken between 2.30am and 7am this morning from the Nantyglo area.
Anyone who has seen the car or has information is advised to contact the police.
The stolen car. Picture: Gwent Police
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “This Vehicle was stolen from the Nantyglo area between 2.30am and 7am this morning (26/04/2023).
“If anyone has any information or any sightings of this vehicle, please contact us on 101 and quote log number 0057 of 26/04/2023.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here