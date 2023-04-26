It is believed the car was taken between 2.30am and 7am this morning from the Nantyglo area.

Anyone who has seen the car or has information is advised to contact the police.

The stolen car (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “This Vehicle was stolen from the Nantyglo area between 2.30am and 7am this morning (26/04/2023).

“If anyone has any information or any sightings of this vehicle, please contact us on 101 and quote log number 0057 of 26/04/2023.”