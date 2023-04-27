Boba Go opened in Newport Market on April 13 in the former Pure Pets stall next door to Plant Based Food.

Bubble Tea is a trending Taiwanese drink made with black tea, milk, sweetener, ice, and bubbles known was tapioca pearls.

Broni Clay, along with her boyfriend of two years Joe Slater and brother Jac Clay, took the plunge to start their own business.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

FAMILY BUSINESS: Broni with her brother Jac Clay.

She said: “We have never been to Newport before, and my boyfriend and I came here for a Burger Boyz, and I told him imagine if we had a shop here. We seen the unit for rent and we went for it.

“It has been going really well, better than we thought, and everybody is so nice.

“We are winging it, as I had no knowledge of how to run a business, but a lot of people love bubble tea and I have seen how popular it is on Tiktok.”

The family-run business sells all types of bubble tea flavours including strawberry, raspberry, mango, pineapple, kiwi, green apple, lychee, passionfruit and cherry.

Newsquest (Image: Shannon Hewitt)

The teas are made with a jasmine green tea base, with toppings such as popping bubbles or jellies with the option to add extra toppings for 50p. The price for a bubble tea is £3.99 for regular and £4.49 for large.

Since opening two weeks ago, they have seen a rise in customers asking for milk tea.

She added: “Tiktok helps as we have had parents with their children, and they have said this is what they want from Tiktok.

“There is so many of them in Cardiff, so it is popular, but people are put off by the green tea element. Once we tell them what it is they try it, we have even had 70 and 80-year-olds come and try, and they loved it.

“We’ve had huge demand for milk tea, we weren’t going to do it, but because so many people have asked, we are going to do it.”