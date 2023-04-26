Last Saturday the line descended into mayhem, with carriages packed full of rugby fans travelling down to Cardiff to watch the Judgement Day games between the Dragons, Ospreys, Scarlets, and Cardiff Blues. And as a result many passengers turned up to catch their train only to be turned away due to overcrowding.

“What should have been a 35-minute journey took us more than two hours,” said one passenger, who was unable to get on the train due to overcrowding.

“When the train arrived, it was completely rammed. The guard apologised and told us to wait for the next one.

"All we were thinking was, ‘Are you’re kidding me?’

“We spent £31 on a family ticket which we couldn’t use, so we then had to spend a further £10 on the bus to Newport in order to get into Cardiff.”

“Every time it’s the same issue of not having enough carriages,” said Connor Mason (above) , who was also unable to get on the later train at Crosskeys.

“They are always stuffed to the max with people sitting or standing and then at each stop they try to cram more in.

“I had to get someone to drive me to Ystrad Mynach so I could get on a service to watch the match in time.”

Even those not attending the rugby saw their plans disrupted. Such as Gemma Clarke who was forced to cancel a pre-arranged brunch as a result of not being allowed onto the train.

“Never for a moment did I think that I wouldn’t be able to get on the train,” said Mrs Clarke (below).

“You would have thought more carriages would have been put on”.

The cancellation meant that Mrs Clarke was unable to re-claim her deposit for booking the brunch, leaving her £30 out of pocket.

“If I thought this was going to happen, I would’ve had a back-up plan," she said. "But given all the events in Cardiff that day I didn’t think for a moment there wouldn’t be enough carriages.”

“It disrupted and ruined a lot of people’s day.”

The lack of available carriages over the weekend was blamed on the current lack of available Class 175, with a large number currently undergoing maintenance due to engine faults.

In a statement, a spokesperson for TFW said: “We have a shortage of trains across the network because of the issues with the Class 175s.

“In the short term this will ease as more 175s come back into service, in the medium-long term we’re investing more than £800 million in brand new trains for the Wales and Borders network.

“Within the next few years 95 per cent of journeys will be on brand new trains and capacity will be significantly increased.”