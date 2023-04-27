Police were detaining Jake Purnell in the Duffryn area of the city when he committed the assault against a constable last December.

They had been called to the neighbourhood over reports of a disturbance in the early hours, and when they arrived the “abusive” defendant led officers on a foot chase through a residential area.

Purnell was stopped and arrested, and as back-up arrived he spat into the “face, neck and clothing” of one of the police officers, Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.

Officers then covered Purnell with a “spit hood” and took him to a police station.

He went on to admit one charge of causing criminal damage and one charge of assaulting an emergency worker, at a plea hearing.

The defendant, whose address was given to the court as Curtis Drive, Liverpool, has 10 previous convictions for 15 offences, including a common assault incident which also involved him “spitting at someone”.

The court heard Purnell was convicted last November of two driving offences and given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Judge Paul Hobson condemned the 33-year-old defendant’s “poor criminal record” and his “loss of temper and aggression”.

“This was a disgusting action on your part”, the judge told him, adding that the defendant was a “grown man” who had engaged in “loutish behaviour”.

Judge Hobson sentenced Purnell to three months in prison for assaulting an emergency worker, and another month for causing criminal damage.

But the defendant walked free from the dock because he had been in custody since committing those offences, meaning he had been locked up for the equivalent of an eight-month prison sentence.

The judge decided not to activate the 2022 suspended sentence order but extended it for another three months, meaning Purnell is effectively bound by its requirements until next summer.

The suspended sentence would be a “stark reminder for you to stay out of trouble”, the judge told him.

Purnell was represented by Matthew Cobbe.