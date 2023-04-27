Mark Bond was high on drink and drugs when he carried out the shocking offences on Blaina High Street during the early hours of the morning.

The 32-year-old attacked his now ex-partner after their relationship came to an end last summer.

She screamed for help and feared she was going to die as Bond hit her with the wooden bat as she lay helpless on the floor.

People then had to jump out of the way after he lost control of his van and crashed into a bench.

Alexander Greenwood, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant sprinted towards his victim with a bat in his hands.

“He chased her around a vehicle and she describes herself as being afraid for her life.

“She went to the floor and was unable to defend herself.

“The defendant beat her repeatedly with the bat as she screamed for help.

“She then heard the sound of the van’s engine before he crashed into a bench after mounting a curb.”

The woman suffered “unbearable pain” to her back which was bruised.

In a victim impact statement she said she “loved the defendant very much” but added he needed help.

“She wants nothing further to do with him,” Mr Greenwood added.

Bond, of Tillery Road, Abertillery pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was found guilty by a jury of dangerous driving following a trial.

The offences took place on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Bond has previous convictions for domestic violence.

Stephen Thomas, representing the defendant, said: “He did lose control of himself after being spurred on by alcohol and drugs.

“The incidents were short-lived and he describes his actions as a moment of madness.

“The defendant is genuinely remorseful.”

The court heard how Bond had already served the equivalent of a 14-month jail sentence while being remanded in custody.

Judge Hywel James told him: “The victim describes being scared for her life as she lay on the floor and she covered her head as you struck her twice with the bat.

“You then went to retrieve your van and sped down High Street before you crashed into a bench.

“People had to jump swiftly out of the way. She managed to escape into a side lane.”

Bon was jailed for 20 months and made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

He was banned from driving for two years and three months.