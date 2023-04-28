Phillip Morris from Malpas died aged 48 on December 10, 2021, after complications following his elective gastric sleeve surgery.

The much-loved dad leaves behind his partner of 23 years Dana Morris and son Orson,13.

Phillip Morris and son Orson (Image: Dana Morris)

Ms Morris said: We have been left heartbroken by the sudden loss of Phillip.

“Phillip’s parents, brother, sister, nieces and nephews are also devastated by his death.

"Phillip was a force of energy who always used his vast intellect and talents to help his family, friends and students. He could make his friends laugh to the point of having tears in their eyes.

"Our lives have been painful, mentally and physically, since Phillip died. Some days it is hard to breathe because it feels like an anvil of grief is on your chest.

Phillip, Orson and Dana at an event for Taking Flight, Wales' first deaf theatre company for children (Image: Dana Morris)

"I am grateful for the 28 action-filled years I have had with Phillip, but our son Orson and Phillip were best of friends, inseparable, and it is for Orson that I feel most distraught because he only had 12 years with his wonderful, inspiring Dad.

“Having been diabetic for over 20 years, Phillip was looking to the surgery as a way of improving his health.”

Phillip died whilst he was an inpatient at The Spire, St Anthony’s Hospital in London, he was admitted to hospital to undergo surgery on December 6, 2021.

The talented husband and father was a writer, critic, academic and award-winning university lecturer, he was also a finanical supporter for Taking Flight, Wales' first deaf theatre company for children.

Phillip with playwright and author Berkoff (Image: Dana Morris)

Ms Morris said:"We are starting the P.J. Morris Writing Foundation which will run an annual award for the best new Critical Writing.

"The award will be run by the Wales Arts Review, that Phillip co-founded with Gary Raymond and Dylan Moore. Phillip's students and friends have often said when they write a new piece of work, they think, 'I can't wait to send this to Phil to see what he thinks.'

"We will be launching a website that will still enable them and new writers to send their work in for comment and encouragement.

"Phillip's vision for Wales, was to help lead a generation of writers that would place Anglo Welsh literature and creative writing into a cannon that rivals the great Irish literature cannon.

"His performance as the ‘sadistic sailor’ helped ‘A Grand Guignol Trilogy’ win critics choice in Time Out London.

Phillip acting as the ‘sadistic sailor’ (Image: Dana Morris)

“He co-founded Wales Arts Review and had served as its Managing Editor. He had just finished editing a celebratory anthology of new non-fiction ‘’Home to You: 10 Years of Wales Arts Review’ before going into the hospital and was due to start work on his novel and PhD on the prestigious literary programme at the University of East Anglia.”

Phillip held two masters degrees one in English Literature from the University of Wales, Newport and another from Bath Spa University in Creative Writing and a PGCE.

Phillip in his University gown (Image: Dana Morris)

The family’s legal team at Middleton Law are investigating Phillip’s case to seek more answers into the circumstances of his treatment and death.

A pre inquest review hearing took place yesterday at South London Coroner’s Court in Croydon to determine the scope and any further evidence required for the inquest to be heard.