Neil Davies, the headteacher at Lliswerry High School, confirmed on Tuesday that widely-shared social media posts were connected to a “fight” which had “been arranged between two learners to take place at break time on Monday”.

In a separate incident, later that day, a pupil was “assaulted outside school hours” near Spytty Stadium and needed hospital treatment.

Mr Davies said there was “no suggestion that the people involved in the assault are Lliswerry High School learners”, adding that the injured pupil had been released from hospital.

Both incidents were reported to the police, and they sparked an angry reaction on social media, including from parents who said they had safety concerns.

Speaking to the Argus, Lliswerry ward councillors Allan Morris and Mark Howells both appealed for calm.

Cllr Morris said he had been “contacted by many concerned parents” following the “alarming” posts on social media.

“This is a time for cool heads and clear thinking, and not overreaction”, he said, adding that he could “totally understand the concerns of parents”.

He said the school and council were investigating the incident and “they’ll need the full facts”.

“The school appears to be taking appropriate action, and what we’re looking for is to work with the school and council on a long-term solution,” he added.

“Lliswerry [High] is a very good school with dedicated staff who want to achieve what’s best for pupils – as do the parents.”

Cllr Howells said the recent incidents were “obviously particularly distressing for the community” and said he had offered to “facilitate discussions” between the school and parents.

Headteacher Mr Davies reassured parents on Tuesday “that your child’s safety remains our number one priority”.

He added: “The reality of all secondary schools is that there may sometimes be incidents of unacceptable behaviour and if these occur, be assured once again that we will deal with them quickly and effectively”.

Regarding the break time incident, Mr Davies said he was “liaising” with the city council to ensure “appropriate action” was taken against those involved, who are currently “not in school”.

On the reported assault, he said the school had shared information with the police “which we believe will greatly support [officers] in identifying the assailants and bringing them to justice”.