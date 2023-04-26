The fountains lining the crossing by the Newport City Centre footbridge that goes over the River Usk are well-known to anyone who passes through the area.

But now the fountains along Kingsway Road have been filled in with soil.

Newport City Council has confirmed the fountains are being repurposed as planting beds.

Newport City Centre footbridge was the first major public project in Newport Unlimited plans to regenerate the city.

The bridge won a design award from the British Construction and Steelworkers Association in 2007.