Poundland permanently closed its doors at the Kingsway store on Wednesday, January 18, after opening a larger branch in Friars Walk.

The site in Kingsway has remained completely empty for the past three months.

Now another discount store is set to take over the premises, after Maxi Deals opened nearby in December.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

One Beyond has 100 stores across the UK since opening its first store in 2019.

Its Newport branch is the sixth store to open in Wales, with branches already located in Cwmbran, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Swansea, and Cross Hands.

Manager of the store Rhian Palin: “We used to be called One Below, but now we are going to be One Beyond, and we are going to be opening on the second bank holiday weekend in May.

“Where we are situated here is perfect, straight off the high street and transport links are really good for Newport.

“I think this is really going to take off and bring something to the area.

"We are going to be going in at that budget level so there is something for everyone.

“People are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, but I think they are going to come here and compare prices, even in this facility and see we are that little bit cheaper.”

The new discount store will stock items with prices starting from £1 and will be open for the first time on Friday, May 5 - the day before the coronation of King Charles III .