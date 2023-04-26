The warrant was executed in the Rhymney area yesterday, Tuesday.

Gwent Police confirmed to the Argus that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

In a tweet the force said they were “continuing to respond to our community concerns and intelligence.”

Last week Gwent Police dismantled several cannabis farms and arrested and charged five men after carrying out drug raids.

The first warrant was carried out at an abandoned commercial property in Market Street, Ebbw Vale on Monday, April 3.

More than 250 cannabis plants, were seized and two men aged 25 and 34, were arrested, under suspicion of cultivating a class-B drug (cannabis).

A second warrant was executed on Thursday, April 6, at an industrial unit in Dukestown, Tredegar.

A large-scale cannabis cultivation was discovered by officers and more than 900 cannabis plants were seized.