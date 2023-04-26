Colin Goulding would follow the woman, drive up and down the street outside her home and accuse her of “playing games” with him.

David Pugh, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “On one occasion, he kept shouting, ‘Why can't we be together?’”

They were in a short-lived relationship after meeting at a New Year’s Eve party and becoming friends on Facebook.

Things ended after she “became very alarmed” when she was made aware of domestic violence allegations made against Goulding by a previous partner.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer caught with £30,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in his car

The defendant was jailed for more than six years in 2014 for arson for accidentally burning down the Real Crisp factory in Crumlin with a discarded cigarette.

The fire caused £25 million worth of damage and cost around 80 employees their jobs.

Mr Pugh read out the woman’s victim impact statement which said: “I have been significantly affected by this.

“I find myself shaking a lot and I find myself looking around a lot when I go out.

“I’m looking at cars to see if he is there.

“I feel unsafe in my own home.

“I hate living where I do now. I feel isolated and trapped.”

Goulding, aged 40, of Pant View, Nantyglo was found guilty of stalking following a trial at Newport Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He had denied the offences which took place last year between July 1 and September 10.

As well as arson, the defendant has previous convictions for affray, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

Goulding’s barrister William Bebb asked the court to suspend the inevitable prison sentence because there was “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hillier, told the defendant: “You repeatedly attended her property, sometimes up to six times a day.

“She was significantly affected by your behaviour and she describes her anxiety as being through the roof.”

Goudling was jailed for 18 months.

He was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.