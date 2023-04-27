According to Snapchat My AI can do things like answer trivia questions, offer advice, help plan trips or suggest places or meals to eat.

You can give My AI a nickname, tell it your likes, dislikes and the more you interact with it the better it gets to know you and the more relevant the responses will be.

Snapchat, via its website, said: "My AI is there to help and to connect you more deeply to the people and things you care about most."

Say hi to My AI, our new chatbot located at the top of your chat. Write a song for your bestie who loves cheese, find the best IYKYK restaurant, or Snap it a photo of your garden to find the perfect recipe. Now free for all Snapchatters. #SnapPartnerSummit pic.twitter.com/U2KdozuWQz — Snapchat (@Snapchat) April 19, 2023

If you have access to My AI, you can mention it in a Chat with a friend or group and ask it questions from inside that chat.

Snapchat said the chatbot is still evolving and recommended all responses be checked before being sent.

The instant messaging app added: "We’re constantly working to improve and evolve My AI, but it’s possible My AI’s responses may include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content.

"Because My AI is an evolving feature, you should always independently check answers provided by My AI before relying on any advice, and you should not share confidential or sensitive information."

My AI is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology.

How to access My Ai on Snapchat?





You can find My AI on your Snapchat chat screen.

On Snapchat, simply swipe right from the camera screen to open the chat screen and there you will be able to access My AI.

Don't panic if you can't find it, Snapchat said My AI is still being rolled out "slowly" and may not be available to all users just yet.

Watch the 2023 #SnapPartnerSummit LIVE! Check out how our latest innovations, partnerships, and creator tools help Snapchatters like you express yourself, have fun, and connect with people you care about.https://t.co/YEuDo29RkA https://t.co/Zyy1zI9cDt — Snapchat (@Snapchat) April 19, 2023

How to get rid of AI on Snapchat?





According to Snapchat, Snapchat+ subscribers receive early access to new My AI features, and have the ability to unpin or remove it from their chat feed.

Snapchat said to remove My AI from your chat feed, follow these steps:

Swipe right from the Camera screen to go to the Chat screen

Press and hold on My AI

Tap 'Chat Settings'

Tap 'Clear from Chat Feed'

There is also another way to remove My AI from Snapchat:

Tap the 'cog' button in the profile screen to open settings

Scroll down to "Privacy Controls" and tap 'Clear Data'

Tap 'clear conversations'

Tap the 'x' next to My AI to remove the conversation from your feed

For all the details and answers to questions on My AI head to the Snapchat website.