Schools from across the region have been nominated in this year’s annual South Wales Schools & Education Awards and this year they are bigger and better than ever with an exciting new category.

The class of the year category is an exciting new addiction to the awards, it exists to recognise classes that have done amazing things and deserve recognition for going that extra mile.

This may include making changes in their community, a fundraising project, celebrating an achievement, the possibilities are endless.

If you know a school that deserves the class of the year title in 2023 then you can nominate them now.

A nominee in this year’s awards is Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod in Caerphilly.

The Caerphilly school has been nominated for the above and beyond award.

Pupils at the school celebrated their diverse and inclusive curriculum with a festival.

The primary school in recently came together to support a six-year-old pupil diagnosed with leukaemia.

Dylan Williams (Image: Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod)

Dylan Williams, six, a pupil at Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargod, was diagnosed in October and is not able to currently attend school due to his treatment.

Dylan’s treatment is estimated to take up to three years.

Speaking to the Argus in February deputy headteacher Aled Hopton said: “Our school is a family – this is what we refer to as.

“Us teachers pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones and it was a personal challenge for all of us.

“Between the 12 of us we climbed Pen y Fan enough times to match the equivalent of Mount Everest, which took 20 climbs all together.”

