POLICE have received reports of youths placing glass bottles on a busy main road, in response the force said that ‘dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated.’
Youths have been placing objects, including glass bottles on the A467 between Blaina and Brynmawr, according to the police.
The A467 between Blaina and Brynmawr is a 60mph road, the objects on the road could potentially be harmful.
In a statement Gwent Police said: “Please can you speak to your children regarding this as this dangerous behaviour will not be tolerated.”
