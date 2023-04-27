Paul Murphy, founder of Pride in Pill, is one of 28 people in Wales and 500 in total to be named a 'Coronation Champion'.

Everyone receiving the accolade has been invited to attend one of the coronation events such as a concert at Windsor Castle or a garden party.

Mr Murphy said he is delighted with the nomination - and believes it wouldn’t happen without the support of Pride in Pill's team of volunteers.

He said: “It is a great honour, hearing that I was one of only 500 selected in the whole of the UK to receive an award celebrating all our hard work and endeavour.

“I am humbled not only for myself but for all my hard-working volunteers by this award, I would like to thank people for the nominations and whoever nominated me.”

Pride in Pill was founded in 2014, and for the past nine years has strived to help keep Newport clean.

In 2018, the charity started to help vulnerable people on Newport’s streets by feeding and clothing them.

The charity has also run a toy drive, and sent more than 2,000 donated presents to Newport, Cardiff, Cwmbran, and a Bristol hospital last year.

Mr Murphy added: “I want to thank all people who donated toys and my hard-working volunteers who made it all possible by giving up their time in all winds and weathers every year.

“They deserve recognition for their outstanding contribution, compassion and patience as without this group this would not be possible without the support of the volunteers.”

All volunteers will receive a specially designed official Coronation Champions Pin and a signed certificate from the King and Queen Consort.