In May 2022, a planning application was submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to change the Game store in Castle Court Shopping Centre into the fast-food chain.

This was re-submitted by Cardiff-based planning consultancy Turley last month on behalf of the applicant Signal RPII - and has now been refused for the second time under delegated powers.

Planning officers refused the first application because there are already five food and drink shops in Castle Court Shopping Centre. It currently has a Costa, Greggs, and the Gatehouse – in addition to newly opened Fablas ice cream shop and LongPlay Coffee.

In its decision on the re-submission, the council said the loss of a retail unit for a restaurant is not justified.

Under its planning conditions, the shopping centre has a limit on the amount of food and drink shops it can host.

Castle Court has previously been home to a Burger King, but this closed in 2017 after the company operating the franchise went into administration.