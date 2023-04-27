Parents have said that they don’t feel safe sending their children into Lliswerry High School and ‘hundreds are set to take part in a protest on Friday.’

Neil Davies, the headteacher at Lliswerry High School, confirmed on Tuesday that widely-shared social media posts were connected to a “fight” which had “been arranged between two learners to take place at break time on Monday”.

In a separate incident, later that day, a pupil was “assaulted outside school hours” near Spytty Stadium and needed hospital treatment.

Mr Davies said there was “no suggestion that the people involved in the assault are Lliswerry High School learners”, adding that the injured pupil had been released from hospital.

Lliswerry High School in Newport. (Image: Google)

One parent who wished to stay anonymous said: “We don’t feel safe sending our children into school and I have taken my child out because I am concerned for their safety.

“On Friday hundreds of parents are taking part in a protest to bring awareness to the dangerous activities that have taken place.

“We will meet on Friday at the Velodrome at 2.30pm and march to Lliswerry High.

“The problems at the school have been going on a while and these particular incidents have left me really shaken up.

“Teachers shouldn’t be assaulted at their place of work and children should be safe at school.”

Both incidents were reported to the police, and sparked an angry reaction on social media, including from parents who said they had safety concerns.

Newport council had not responded to these specific claims as the Argus went to press.

Yesterday ward councillors for the area appealed for 'calm' over the incidents.

Cllr Allan Morris said: “This is a time for cool heads and clear thinking, and not overreaction”, he said, adding that he could “totally understand the concerns of parents”.

He said the school and council were investigating the incident and “they’ll need the full facts”.

“The school appears to be taking appropriate action, and what we’re looking for is to work with the school and council on a long-term solution,” he added.

“Lliswerry [High] is a very good school with dedicated staff who want to achieve what’s best for pupils – as do the parents.”

Headteacher Mr Davies reassured parents on Tuesday “that your child’s safety remains our number one priority”.

He added: “The reality of all secondary schools is that there may sometimes be incidents of unacceptable behaviour and if these occur, be assured once again that we will deal with them quickly and effectively”.