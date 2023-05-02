AJ’s Kickboxing Academy recently scaled the peaks of Abergavenny in an effort to raise money for Team Wales.

It is hoped that £3,000 can be raised to allow competitors and their families get to the ISKA World Championships in Germany later this year.

It is the third consecutive year that members and friends of the academy have taken on the challenge.

Head instructor Chris Morgan said: “The first year we did it because it marked our 10-year anniversary and we wanted to raise money for the Stroke Association in memory of my dad, who was the chief instructor.

“He passed away due to a stroke in 2017. Last year, we did it to raise money to purchase a defibrillator and again to donate some money to the Stroke Association, but this year we are doing it to raise funds for Team Wales.

“I was asked this year to coach Team Wales for the ISKA World Championships, and this is not cheap for the athletes selected. We aim to raise as much money as possible to help get them there.”

In total, 22 members and friends of the academy - some as young as 12 - took part in the walk on Sunday, April 23.

Mr Morgan admitted it was a tough walk as conditions were challenging.

“We were walking and climbing for 11 and a half hours, and this year we had to tackle the elements with heavy wind for the last three or four hours,” he said.

The Championships are set for Munich in October and Mr Morgan hopes to arrange further fundraising initiatives between now and then.

“We are hosting a quiz night on Saturday, May 6, at the Saracens rugby club in Newport," he said.

“We are also looking to host an Academy Fight Night in July.”

In addition to this, he has also outlined plans for movie nights, car washing and a bucket collection in Tesco.

To help donate, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamwales-ajs