William and Kate will head to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil before socialising with climbers and community members at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.

The volunteer-run organisation, which covers the central area of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park including Pen y Fan, is celebrating its 60th birthday.

Mountain rescue is a subject William holds close to his heart.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be visiting mountain rescue climbers in Merthyr Tydfil today (Image: PA)

Prior to becoming a senior royal at the age of 35, the Prince of Wales had a career as an RAF search and rescue pilot in North Wales.

He also worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

At the Dowlais Rugby Club - which is a popular spot for the climbers to socialise and relax when they are off duty - William and Kate will get a chance to speak to individual volunteers, the organisation’s supporters and members of the local community.

After spending some time inside they will meet more members of the public outside.