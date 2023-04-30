Across the five boroughs of Gwent, there are plenty of places which would make the perfect places to get out for a picnic.

So, in no particular order, are 10 places for you to try out...

Bedwellty House

With Victorian gardens and the Grade II-listed Homfray House, this 26-acre park in Tredegar, has an Edwardian bandstand.

Visitors can enjoy the duck pond or the renowned lump of coal – a single 15-ton block hewn by miners and put on display at the Great Exhibition in 1851.

For more information visit bedwelltyhouseandpark.co.uk

Parc Bryn Bach Park

Sticking with Aneurin Bevan’s old stomping ground, just up the road from Bedwellty is Bryn Bach.

With something to cater for adrenaline junkies, the 36-acre site has a veritable smorgasbord of outdoor activities, with stunning backdrops of the Welsh valleys to add into the equation.

At the centre of Bryn Bach is the lake, which at roughly 2.5km in diameter offers the perfect chance to walk off any picnic overindulgences before heading back to home.

For more information visit parcbrynbach.co.uk/

Cwmcarn Forest

Close to the foot of Twmbarlwm, the forest mixes scenic views and wildlife like few other places in Gwent.

The reclaimed mines have been turned into wonderful forest, while the lake at the centre of the site is the perfect spot for a picnic - unless you want to walk to the top of Twmbarlwm before tucking in.

For more information visit cwmcarnforest.co.uk/

Sirhowy Valley Country Park

Scenery at Sirhowy Valley country park circular walk. Picture: Camera Club member Sian McDermott

With designated eating areas, Sirhowy is a great spot to visit and has two car parks open at various times throughout the year – check the website for times and if there is a cost.

You might just see a few woodland critters or for history fans, have a look out for the restored Penllwyn tram road bridge complete with original stone sleepers.

For more information visit greenspacescaerphilly.co.uk/

Banks of the River Wye in Chepstow

Reader Frank Munn captured this shot of Chepstow bridge

What could be better than sitting beside the river on a sunny day with an ice cold drink in one hand and pork pie in the other – perhaps a town with 950 years of history and a charming castle to boot or the chance to catch a glimpse of Chepstow's famous seal - Sammy - tucking into his own lunch under the historic Wye Bridge.

Tintern

Tintern Abbey: From the air. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts, South Wales Argus Camera Club

If Chepstow offers too much in the way of a metropolis and you are looking for something more idyllic, just head a few miles along the A466 to Tintern.

Here you can enjoy the marvellous ruins of the 13th century Cistercian abbey or take a stroll around the shops after your picnic.

Or you could pop along to the Old Station for an ice cream or perhaps something warmer and enjoy the idyllic setting. If you are lucky the miniature railway may be in action.

Belle Vue Park, Newport

Built in 1894, Belle Vue is a haven in the middle of the city.

There is lots of space for you to spread out the picnic blanket, or you could just head to the cafe in the Victorian pavilion.

Tredegar House Park

Tredegar House and ground are brimming with life and it’s hard to imagine a more enjoyable place to lie back and relax so close to the city.

The house is run by the National Trust but you don't have to pay to enjoy the vast parkland and lake surrounding it.

Garn Lakes

Where else in Wales can you enjoy a picnic with the family while surrounded by rolling hills and all set in a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

Blaenavon has it all at the Garn Lakes, which also comes with a designated picnic area including benches for outdoor eating.

It did not always used to be such a desirable location as the area was formerly used to be covered in spoil tips and old colliery workings.

Post-lunch, why not head down into the heritage town or visit Big Pit or the Ironworks?

Pontypool Park

Pontypool Park. Picture by Phil Watkins, South Wales Argus Camera Club

Home to the mighty Pooler and more recently a swimming pool, Pontypool Park offers a wealth of different options across its expansive 150-acre site.

Pop down by the bandstand for a spot of quiche before popping up to the Shell Grotto or Folly Tower – both of which are short but pleasurable walk away from the centre.

The Italian Gardens provide an oasis of tranquillity in the centre of the town.