JAMIE LEE PHELPS, 21, of Mount Bax, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL COULSON, 24, of Tone Close Bettws, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to harassment.

He was ordered to attend 19 sessions of a “thinking skills programme”, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £200 compensation, a £154 victim surcharge, £85 costs and made the subject of a two-year restraining order.

MORE NEWS: Thug beat his girlfriend with a bat before driving dangerously at pedestrians

JOSHUA PLATT, 29, of St David's Close, Chepstow must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

CALLUM MORRIS, 21, of Osborne Road, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety in Newport on April 1.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

KIRSTY ANN LEWIS-LANGLEY, 32, of Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA MATES, 37, of Blacksmith Close, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 6, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIOBHAN KIRSTY MILTON, 32, of St Michael Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 30mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on November 17, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SALLY COLE, 52, of Archibald Street, Newport was ordered to pay £165 in a fine and costs after she admitted being drunk and disorderly on March 30.

STEVEN COLES, 42, of Hengoed Parc, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 89mph in a 70mph zone on the A469 at Llanbradach on October 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RANGATHAS GNANATHEVARAJAH, 48, of Wolseley Street, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on October 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.