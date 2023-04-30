The Big Banquet, which is Street Food Circus’ first food festival to come to Monmouthshire, will run on the late May bank holiday weekend (Saturday May 27 to Monday May 29) at Caldicot Castle.

Along with more than a dozen street food traders, there will plenty of fun including high-wire acts, walkabout performances, marshmallow fire pits, evening fire shows, guest DJs and buskers.

There will be long banqueting tables set up, with food to include:

Argentinian steak and fries (Fire & Flank);

Steamed buns (Bao Selecta);

Pan-Asian fusion food (Nomad Kitchen);

Southern Indian specialities (Keralan Karvavan);

Chicken wings (Kindle restaurant);

Loaded fire-roasted potatoes (Pot Heads);

Wood-fired pizza (Bare Bones);

Welsh beef burgers (Smokin’ Griddle);

Vegan burgers (Captain Joy);

Original Venezuelan arepas (The Queen Pepida).

The Dessert Island Disco zone will feature Coaltown coffee, Pwdin’s puddings and ice cream, Chock Shop’s brownies, and the Church of Churros’ buckets of churros to share.

And for those after a tipple, drinks will be available from Tiny Rebel craft beer bar, the Applecart Cider Bar, and the Street Food Circus mixologists’ Lola’s Cocktail bar.

The festival will also include a food slam area where top taco traders, Sin Nombre and El Cabron, will go head-to-head.

Street Food Circus founder and ‘ringmaster’ Matt ‘the Hat’ said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing the wonderful world of Street Food Circus to Caldicot and to give people the chance to experience a whole world of food all in one place, from some of the most exciting chefs in Wales.

“The Big Banquet is a brand-new immersive street food event we’ve created for this unique historic site...

“It’s going to be a perfect bank holiday for the whole family - you can even bring the dog!”

There will be sessions from 11am to 4-m on Saturday (May 27) and Sunday (May 28), plus evening sessions (4.30pm – 10pm) on both those days.

The final day of the festival – Monday, May 29 – will run from 11am to 5pm.

Tickets are £5 plus a booking fee, or free for children. Find out more or book at https://thebigbanquet.uk/