Imagine a unique live show which allows your whole family to learn about, see and watch animals - but without any live animals needing to be on stage.

That’s exactly what The Animal Guyz will be bringing to the city as they introduce the audience to an elephant and its baby, a pangolin, an orangutan, gorillas and a sloth, among others.

If that isn’t enough, there will also be dinosaurs live on the stage, including a Triceratops with a baby.

It’s certainly not a traditional animal show, but the Animal Guyz decided in 2020 that they would commit to delivering something that would entertain and educate all the family, but without any live animals.

Animal Guyz founder Craig Crowton said: "It was five years in the making but we felt it was vital that we were able to show people everywhere different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, but do so in a way that meant we didn’t use real animals.

“It’s an animal show that even a vegan will love!”

Exactly how the animals and dinosaurs appear on the stage is something that will be revealed at the show, but the audience will enjoy sketches, songs and comedy as well as plenty of opportunities to learn and be educated about animals from all over the world.

Craig said: “Our aim is to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals. We cram so much in, even things like animal phobias, and we do it a fun way that means you’re learning without even realising it.”

For tickets got to www.newportlive.co.uk/en/events/.