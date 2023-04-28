A MAN who has admitted two assaults is barred from going to a Gwent rugby club.
Andrew Watkins, 42, from Pontypool pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a man and assault by beating against a woman.
The offences took place on Saturday, November 19 last year, Newport Crown Court heard.
Watkins’ case was adjourned to Friday, May 26 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
The defendant, of Maple Crescent, Sebastopol was granted bail on condition he does not enter Blaenavon rugby club.
