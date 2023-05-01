Penhein, a glampsite with luxury Persian Alcahigh tents, is expanding to offer private chef and foraging experiences for couples, families, and larger groups – for a price.

The experience, can be booked on a tailormade basis and can include foraging, fire pit feasting, and incorporate tuition on how to cook successfully over fire.

Gourmet feast and forage experience:

The new gourmet feast and forage experience, led by forager Chloe Newcomb Hodgetts, will allow glampers to learn about a variety of edibles, while exploring the area before tucking into a foraged feast.

Depending on the month there may be fruits or fungi, foliage or flowers, herbs, vegetables, roots and spices to find, identify, and sustainably harvest.

Ms Hodgetts will then cook a meal with the wild ingredients unearthed, along with pre-prepared foraged dishes she will bring along.

This will be around four or five hours and is priced from £150 per person for a private couples experience, or £95 per person for larger groups.

Firepit fine dining:

Private chef Roo will transport her mobile kitchen to Penheil to cook a specially curated menu in the open air or under the stretch tent.

People can choose from the 'Noor' menu - a nod to Roo’s own half Indian heritage, or the 'Meh'r menu which reflects Penhein’s Persian influences, or honour the Welsh surrounding with the 'Cwtch' menu.

This doesn’t come cheap – it’s £58 per adult and £28 per child with a minimum spend of £430.

Woodland banquet:

Roo can also be booked for a woodland banquet for larger groups. This feast will be served on platters to be shared, but it’s got a price tag – it’s £62 per adult or £28 per child with a minimum spend of £730.

These experiences, and more, can be booked and tailormade while confirming a stay at Penhein which is set on a 450-acre Monmouthshire family owned and run farm.

The glampsite includes eight high-domed ‘Alachigh’ tents which can sleep up to five people.

Find out more online at penhein.co.uk or call 01633 400 581.