A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with child rape and sexual assault.
Brandon Seymour, 27, from Caerphilly is accused of two counts of child rape and eight of assaulting a girl under 13 by sexual touching.
The defendant, of Dyffryn Court, Abercarn was remanded in custody following the hearing.
Seymour is due to appear before the crown court on May 18.
