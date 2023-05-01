Tredegar House Folk Festival returns to the stately home from Friday, May 5, to Monday, May 8, and – for the first time – every ticket will include free entry to the house and gardens.

“This looks like it’s being to be our biggest yet,” said festival director Sue Oates.

“We’ve got some amazing acts in our ticketed music marquee on Friday and Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon.

“We’ve also got huge ceilidhs on Friday and Saturday night.

“But we’re also very proud to have so many free events too - this is a difficult time for so many people in South Wales and we need to do our bit.”

Entry to the festival site is free all weekend – but parking is paid for – and there will be free dance displays on the Saturday (May 6) and Sunday (May 7) from folk dance groups, including a team from Newport’s twin town of Heidenheim in Germany.

There will be a huge farmers market on site, and free music concerts on the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Plus, there will be free family fun for kids – including hugely-anticipated performances by children’s entertainer: Dan The Hat.

“He’s going to draw really big crowds,” added Ms Oates.

“He went down an absolute storm at Glastonbury.”

Along with the free fun there will be ticketed music performances with stars to include:

Barbara Dickson;

Kathryn Tickell;

Phil Beer;

Merry Hell and Blackbeard’s Tea Party;

Lowri Evans;

The Hennessys;

Dewdropper;

VRï (who won ‘best album’ and ‘best instrumental’ at the 2023 Welsh Folk Awards).

Ms Oates is “delighted” that the festival – which was being planned before the news of the King’s coronation – coincides with a public holiday meaning “even more people can come”.

“We expect a real party atmosphere all weekend,” she continued.

“We’re really pleased that all our ticket holders get free access to Tredegar House and gardens - they’re a treat in themselves and we thank the National Trust from the bottom of our hearts.”

For more information and tickets, visit: tredegarhousefestival.org.uk