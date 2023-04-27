Zach Gibbs was a member of an organised crime group running a “profitable” drugs line with more than 100 customers.

The 28-year-old was responsible for sending text bombs to customers and organising drug runners to deliver heroin and cocaine throughout south Wales.

Gibbs was caught red-handed in the City Road area of Cardiff last Christmas with 10 wraps of cocaine worth £300 in a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander SUV.

He was arrested after a foot chase with police recovering a mobile phone with incriminating evidence he tried to dump on a shelf inside a shop.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “Officers linked the defendant to a drugs line that used his alias ‘Zane’.

“On the 110 days that the line was active, 87 of those days saw bulk or text bombs sent and on occasion to over 100 contacts.

Zach Gibbs

“The Crown say this demonstrates there was a significant customer base.”

Gibbs from Cardiff pleaded guilty to being concerned in a making an offer to supply heroin, being concerned in a making an offer to supply cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The defendant was jailed for 30 months in 2018 for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Christopher Evans representing Gibbs revealed how his client had started using drugs as a child and became sucked into dealing to pay for his own habit.

His barrister said: “His late mother passed away when he was only 14 years of age and the difficulties he experienced growing up are well documented in the pre-sentence report.

“It makes for very sad reading.”

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told Gibbs: “You were at the heart of quite a sophisticated class A drug dealing operation.

“I accept that you were not the prime mover of what was taking place, but you played a major and significant role.

“I accept that there were people above you, but there were also people below you.

“You took instruction and you gave it. You were responsible for, amongst other things, sending a large number of what is known as text bombs to potential customers.”

Recorder Bull added: “I have no doubt that a profitable drug dealing business was established.

“I know that on one occasion during your enterprise, you were using a stolen motor car which had false number plates in order to further your dealing.”

Gibbs was jailed for four years and six months and is set to face a proceeds of crime hearing.