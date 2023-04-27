Former BBC Strictly judge Len died on April 22 at 78, with his death leaving the Strictly Come Dancing family devastated.

Anton Du Beke, a professional dancer on the show since its inception, paid tribute to Len at his ‘An evening with Anton Du Beke’ show at the Corn Exchange.

He said: “I have been like this all day, a disaster. My old pal, Lord Len Goodman. We love you Len.

“He is a benchmark for all the judges I have always tried to take his advice, which is: ‘Be yourself and say what you see.' "

Fellow ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars have also paid tearful tributes to the icon.

Craig Revel Horwood took to Twitter earlier this week in remembrance of his friend and his iconic catchphrase.

He said: "I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away.

"My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It’s a ten from Len and seveeeeern' will live with me forever. RIP Len."

Bruno Tonioli took to Instagram in a touching post where he said he will “treasure” the memories he has of taking part alongside him.

He wrote: “Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom legend #lengoodman passed away.

"I will treasure the memory of our incredible adventures and hundreds of shows we did together @bbcstrictly @dancingwiththestars they will never be anyone like you “we will miss you. (sic)"