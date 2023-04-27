TWO people needed hospital treatment for their injuries after a lorry crash on a major Gwent road.
The lorry crashed on the northbound carriageway of the A449 road, in Monmouthshire, at around 4am today, Thursday.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and a section of the A449 northbound was closed off between the Usk junction and the M4 Junction 24 roundabout at Coldra, in Newport.
Gwent Police confirmed a 55-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were both taken to hospital for treatment.
The incident caused some travel disruption, and the road remained closed during the morning rush-hour.
One lane of the A449 southbound was also closed for a short time later that morning, for barrier repair works in the central reservation.
The road was reopened to traffic at around 11.30am.
