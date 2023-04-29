The Halfway House in Pontllanfraith will close on Sunday, April 30.

The owners thanked the community for their support over the past 12 years.

The pub which prides itself on offering ‘a wide selection of chargrilled steaks and home cooked traditional pub food’ confirmed their kitchen has now closed.

The pub’s online ordering system has also closed.

In a Facebook post The Halfway House, Pontllanfraith said: “Hi, our kitchen is now closed, and our final day at the halfway will be 30th April 2023.

“Thank you to all our customers and our amazing staff past and present, who have supported us over the last 12 years.

“Brad, Lianne & Girls.”

The Facebook post was met with an onslaught of well wishers and disappointed customers.

In response to the post Ben White said: “All the very best to you. We’ve enjoyed many evenings at the Halfway over the past 12 years.”

Whilst Martin Poslad said: “Best of luck with your future enterprises, you had a wonderful pub.”

The Blackwood pub which is 12 miles from Neport has en-suite bedrooms on site and a beer garden.

This weekend the Halfway House will be open for drinks only.