Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid MS for South Wales East, told the Senedd that the hospital is already inaccessible for many communities as things stand.

During questions to the health minister, Mr Griffiths asked what concerns were there about the £350 million hospital becoming harder to reach.

He said: “One of the primary considerations for the location of a new hospital should be whether it is accessible for all patients, staff and visitors alike.

“The Grange may be a modern hospital, but it is, in fact, difficult to access for many of the communities it's meant to serve.

“We saw this when my Plaid Cymru colleagues Councillors Steve Skivens and Charlotte Bishop, both councillors representing Caerphilly - one in Penyrheol and one in the Aber valley - attempted to get to the hospital from Abertridwr using public transport.

“It took them two buses, more than two hours and at a cost of more than £9 each to get there.

"With the Government withdrawing pandemic funding for bus companies later this year, and the predictions of a catastrophic fallout for many bus services, the Grange hospital could become even more difficult for anyone not travelling by private motor vehicle.”

He also asked the first minister about any consideration for improving access to hospitals for those without motor vehicles.

"Do you share the concerns of Plaid Cymru about the fallout from the withdrawal of funding for bus companies from the perspective of accessing health services?” he asked

In response, the health minister said the government has been “concerned” about access to the Grange and that funding had recently been provided to improve matters.

Other issues at the Grange Hospital

Computer problems plagued Gwent's health board for three days this week, causing chaos for the region's accident and emergency care.

Issues with IT services have hit several NHS Wales organisations, including at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which on Tuesday was forced to urge people to not attend the Grange hospital unless they had a life-threatening condition.

The health board said the network problems were "out of our control" and extended beyond Gwent - something confirmed today, Wednesday, by the Welsh NHS' digital department, who said most issues had since been fixed.