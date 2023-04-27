Temperatures this weekend are expected to be "reasonable" or "above average" according to the Met Office.

Across South Wales - including Newport, Ebbw Vale and Monmouth - temperatures will range from lows of 7 to highs of 17.

There will be patches of sun but also some rain. So it's set to be a real mixed bag of weather for the bank holiday weekend.

With many looking ahead to the prospects for the bank holiday weekend, what can we say about this weekend’s weather?



Speaking about the Bank Holiday weekend weather, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “By Friday temperatures will have increased so that we will see values around 18-21C across parts of the UK.

“The coming bank holiday weekend itself will be a mixture of brighter conditions and showers.

"These showers will tend to be heaviest and most frequent in the west on Saturday.

"On Sunday most locations can expect to see at least some showers, whereas on the bank holiday Monday the focus for showers is more likely to be the east, with drier conditions elsewhere.

"Temperatures will be reasonable and above average.”

What is the weather like this Bank Holiday weekend in south Wales?





Newport

Friday (April 28)

1am - 11 degrees - drizzle

7am - 10 - light cloud

10am - 12 - sunny intervals

1pm - 14 - sunny intervals

7pm - 14 - sunny

10pm - 11 - clear sky

Saturday (April 29)

1am - 10 - mist

7am - 9 - sunny intervals

10am - 12 - light cloud

1pm - 14 - sunny intervals

7pm - 15 - sunny

10pm - 12 - thick cloud

Sunday (April 30)

1am - 11 - thick cloud

7am - 10 - light rain showers

10am - 12 - light rain showers

1pm - 13 - light rain

7pm - 13 - drizzle

10pm - 11 - partly cloudy

Monday (May 1)

1am - 10 - partly cloudy

7am - 9 - light rain showers

10am - 12 - sunny intervals

1pm - 14 - light rain showers

7pm - 14 - sunny intervals

10pm - 11 - partly cloudy

Cwmbran

Friday (April 28)

1am - 11 degrees - light rain

7am - 10 - drizzle

10am - 13 - light cloud

1pm - 15 - sunny intervals

7pm - 14 - sunny

10pm - 10 - clear sky

Saturday (April 29)

1am - 8 - mist

7am - 7 - mist

10am - 13 - light cloud

1pm - 15 - sunny intervals

7pm - 15 - sunny

10pm - 12 - partly cloudy

Sunday (April 30)

1am - 10 - partly cloudy

7am - 9 - light rain showers

10am - 12 - light rain

1pm - 14 - light rain

7pm - 13 - light rain showers

10pm - 11 - light rain

Monday (May 1)

1am - 10 - light cloud

7am - 8 - light rain showers

10am - 13 - light cloud

1pm - 15 - light cloud

7pm - 14 - sunny intervals

10pm - 11 - clear sky

Temperatures are on the rise as we head into the weekend 📈 especially across the south as mild air is drawn up from the Atlantic 🌡️

Monmouth

Friday (April 28)

1am - 12 degrees - drizzle

7am - 10 - light cloud

10am - 13 - sunny intervals

1pm - 16 - sunny intervals

7pm - 15 - sunny

10pm - 10 - clear sky

Saturday (April 29)

1am - 8 - mist

7am - 7 - mist

10am - 13 - light cloud

1pm - 17 - light cloud

7pm - 16 - light rain showers

10pm - 13 - light rain showers

Sunday (April 30)

1am - 11 - partly cloudy

7am - 9 - light rain showers

10am - 13 - light rain

1pm - 15 - light rain showers

7pm - 14 - light rain showers

10pm - 12 - light rain

Monday (May 1)

1am - 10 - partly cloudy

7am - 9 - light cloud

10am - 13 - thick cloud

1pm - 15 - light cloud

7pm - 15 - sunny intervals

10pm - 11 - clear sky

Blackwood

Friday (April 28)

1am - 10 degrees - light rain

7am - 9 - drizzle

10am - 11 - light cloud

1pm - 14 - light cloud

7pm - 13 - sunny intervals

10pm - 9 - clear sky

Saturday (April 29)

1am - 8 - mist

7am - 8 - mist

10am - 13 - thick cloud

1pm - 15 - thick cloud

7pm - 14 - sunny

10pm - 11 - partly cloudy

Sunday (April 30)

1am - 10 - partly cloudy

7am - 9 - light rain showers

10am - 12 - light rain

1pm - 13 - light rain

7pm - 13 - light rain showers

10pm - 10 - partly cloudy

Monday (May 1)

1am - 9 - light cloud

7am - 8 - sunny intervals

10am - 12 - light cloud

1pm - 14 - light cloud

7pm - 13 - sunny intervals

10pm - 10 - clear sky

Ebbw Vale

Friday (April 28)

1am - 10 degrees - light rain

7am - 9 - drizzle

10am - 11 - light cloud

1pm - 14 - light cloud

7pm - 13 - sunny

10pm - 9 - clear sky

Saturday (April 29)

1am - 8 - mist

7am - 8 - mist

10am - 13 - thick cloud

1pm - 15 - light cloud

7pm - 14 - sunny

10pm - 11 - partly cloudy

Sunday (April 30)

1am - 10 - light cloud

7am - 9 - light rain showers

10am - 11 - light rain

1pm - 13 - light rain showers

7pm - 12 - light rain showers

10pm - 10 - partly cloudy

Monday (May 1)

1am - 9 - light cloud

7am - 8 - light cloud

10am - 12 - thick cloud

1pm - 14 - light cloud

7pm - 13 - sunny intervals

10pm - 9 - partly cloudy