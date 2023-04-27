Whether you have plans indoors or outdoors this Bank Holiday weekend, there will be a bit of weather for everyone.
Temperatures this weekend are expected to be "reasonable" or "above average" according to the Met Office.
Across South Wales - including Newport, Ebbw Vale and Monmouth - temperatures will range from lows of 7 to highs of 17.
There will be patches of sun but also some rain. So it's set to be a real mixed bag of weather for the bank holiday weekend.
Speaking about the Bank Holiday weekend weather, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “By Friday temperatures will have increased so that we will see values around 18-21C across parts of the UK.
“The coming bank holiday weekend itself will be a mixture of brighter conditions and showers.
"These showers will tend to be heaviest and most frequent in the west on Saturday.
"On Sunday most locations can expect to see at least some showers, whereas on the bank holiday Monday the focus for showers is more likely to be the east, with drier conditions elsewhere.
"Temperatures will be reasonable and above average.”
What is the weather like this Bank Holiday weekend in south Wales?
Newport
Friday (April 28)
1am - 11 degrees - drizzle
7am - 10 - light cloud
10am - 12 - sunny intervals
1pm - 14 - sunny intervals
7pm - 14 - sunny
10pm - 11 - clear sky
Saturday (April 29)
1am - 10 - mist
7am - 9 - sunny intervals
10am - 12 - light cloud
1pm - 14 - sunny intervals
7pm - 15 - sunny
10pm - 12 - thick cloud
Sunday (April 30)
1am - 11 - thick cloud
7am - 10 - light rain showers
10am - 12 - light rain showers
1pm - 13 - light rain
7pm - 13 - drizzle
10pm - 11 - partly cloudy
Monday (May 1)
1am - 10 - partly cloudy
7am - 9 - light rain showers
10am - 12 - sunny intervals
1pm - 14 - light rain showers
7pm - 14 - sunny intervals
10pm - 11 - partly cloudy
Cwmbran
Friday (April 28)
1am - 11 degrees - light rain
7am - 10 - drizzle
10am - 13 - light cloud
1pm - 15 - sunny intervals
7pm - 14 - sunny
10pm - 10 - clear sky
Saturday (April 29)
1am - 8 - mist
7am - 7 - mist
10am - 13 - light cloud
1pm - 15 - sunny intervals
7pm - 15 - sunny
10pm - 12 - partly cloudy
Sunday (April 30)
1am - 10 - partly cloudy
7am - 9 - light rain showers
10am - 12 - light rain
1pm - 14 - light rain
7pm - 13 - light rain showers
10pm - 11 - light rain
Monday (May 1)
1am - 10 - light cloud
7am - 8 - light rain showers
10am - 13 - light cloud
1pm - 15 - light cloud
7pm - 14 - sunny intervals
10pm - 11 - clear sky
Monmouth
Friday (April 28)
1am - 12 degrees - drizzle
7am - 10 - light cloud
10am - 13 - sunny intervals
1pm - 16 - sunny intervals
7pm - 15 - sunny
10pm - 10 - clear sky
Saturday (April 29)
1am - 8 - mist
7am - 7 - mist
10am - 13 - light cloud
1pm - 17 - light cloud
7pm - 16 - light rain showers
10pm - 13 - light rain showers
Sunday (April 30)
1am - 11 - partly cloudy
7am - 9 - light rain showers
10am - 13 - light rain
1pm - 15 - light rain showers
7pm - 14 - light rain showers
10pm - 12 - light rain
Monday (May 1)
1am - 10 - partly cloudy
7am - 9 - light cloud
10am - 13 - thick cloud
1pm - 15 - light cloud
7pm - 15 - sunny intervals
10pm - 11 - clear sky
Blackwood
Friday (April 28)
1am - 10 degrees - light rain
7am - 9 - drizzle
10am - 11 - light cloud
1pm - 14 - light cloud
7pm - 13 - sunny intervals
10pm - 9 - clear sky
Saturday (April 29)
1am - 8 - mist
7am - 8 - mist
10am - 13 - thick cloud
1pm - 15 - thick cloud
7pm - 14 - sunny
10pm - 11 - partly cloudy
Sunday (April 30)
1am - 10 - partly cloudy
7am - 9 - light rain showers
10am - 12 - light rain
1pm - 13 - light rain
7pm - 13 - light rain showers
10pm - 10 - partly cloudy
Monday (May 1)
1am - 9 - light cloud
7am - 8 - sunny intervals
10am - 12 - light cloud
1pm - 14 - light cloud
7pm - 13 - sunny intervals
10pm - 10 - clear sky
Ebbw Vale
Friday (April 28)
1am - 10 degrees - light rain
7am - 9 - drizzle
10am - 11 - light cloud
1pm - 14 - light cloud
7pm - 13 - sunny
10pm - 9 - clear sky
Saturday (April 29)
1am - 8 - mist
7am - 8 - mist
10am - 13 - thick cloud
1pm - 15 - light cloud
7pm - 14 - sunny
10pm - 11 - partly cloudy
Sunday (April 30)
1am - 10 - light cloud
7am - 9 - light rain showers
10am - 11 - light rain
1pm - 13 - light rain showers
7pm - 12 - light rain showers
10pm - 10 - partly cloudy
Monday (May 1)
1am - 9 - light cloud
7am - 8 - light cloud
10am - 12 - thick cloud
1pm - 14 - light cloud
7pm - 13 - sunny intervals
10pm - 9 - partly cloudy
