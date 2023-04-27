The police have issued a warning after a deliberate fire was lit by a group of youths.
Officers came across a deliberate fire yesterday just below East View in Blaenau Gwent.
In response the force said this behaviour ‘will not be tolerated.’
In a statement Gwent Police said: “This will not be tolerated - please educate your children on the dangers of setting fires, especially in wooded area.”
According to the Government woodland fires are particularly dangerous as they spread fast and often change direction, threatening wildlife, domestic animals, the environment and potentially properties.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here