Officers came across a deliberate fire yesterday just below East View in Blaenau Gwent.

In response the force said this behaviour ‘will not be tolerated.’

In a statement Gwent Police said: “This will not be tolerated - please educate your children on the dangers of setting fires, especially in wooded area.”

According to the Government woodland fires are particularly dangerous as they spread fast and often change direction, threatening wildlife, domestic animals, the environment and potentially properties.