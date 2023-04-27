Traffic was brought to a near standstill on the Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge for several hours as emergency services responded to the incident, which happened on the eastbound carriageway at Junction 21.

The emergency services were also called to another incident at the same time on the Welsh side of the M4 bridge, but that crash between a lorry and a car was quickly cleared.

At Junction 21, there were delays of around one hour for eastbound traffic while the crash was being cleared.

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M4 Eastbound between Junctions 21 and 20 at 08.48am.

"Crews from Avonmouth, Temple, Patchway and Thornbury were dispatched to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a collision involving two LGVs with one casualty physically trapped.

"With police and ambulance colleagues in attendance, all three lanes of the carriageway were closed to allow crews to move in and rescue the casualty.

"Using hydraulic cutting equipment, crews were able to rescue the casualty, who was then conveyed to hospital by ambulance colleagues.

"The scene was left in the hands of police colleagues."