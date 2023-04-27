The incident tok place on High Street in the early hours (3.40am) of Sunday morning.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was found injured near the junction with Griffin Street.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital where he is receiving treatment, police have confirmed.

Gwent Police arrested four men from the Newport area on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

A 24-year-old man was later charged with attempted murder and possession of bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.

Three men, aged 23, 29 and 30, were all released on unconditional bail as enquiries continue.

Detective chief inspector Matt Sedgebeer, the senior investigating officer, said: “As our investigation continues, we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist officers, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage in High Street or Griffin Street, or if you were in the area between 3.15am and 4.15am on Sunday 23 April, we want to hear from you.”

How can I help Gwent Police investigate the Newport assault?





Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with details can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300129821.

You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.