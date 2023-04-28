The five-star boutique hotel, Newbridge on Usk, has reopened after nearly an entire year.

The hotel features six en-suite bedrooms, each individually designed to tie in with the stunning surrounding scenery on the banks of the river Usk.

Celtic Collection regional operations director Matt Barnby said: “It’s a tricky task bringing a fresh feel to such an historic and much-loved building.

"However, it’s one we’ve relished and you don’t have to look far for inspiration, it’s been all around us. We just wanted to harness the stunning views and surrounding nature and bring it indoors."

Part of The Celtic Collection and located seven miles upriver from the Celtic Manor Resort, the 200-year-old country inn also features a 2 AA Rosette restaurant which will be led by new head chef, Carl Newcombe-Ling.

Mr Newcombe-Ling says he will bring inspiration from both his Scandinavian heritage and his vast experience in the UK, which includes his most recent position as head chef at A-List hotspot, Soho Farmhouse.

His portfolio also includes a stint as senior sous chef at Searcys at the Gherkin, and another as head chef at Seven Park Place, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Mayfair, where he was part of the 4 AA Rosette team.

What will the new Newbridge on Usk menu feature?





Mr Newcombe-Ling embraces the Scandinavian ethos of slow cooking and traditional Swedish culinary techniques, such as smoking, fermenting and salt baking.

He has revolutionised the menu at Newbridge on Usk with dishes including slow roasted Monmouthshire pork collar, hot smoked trout, and pickled mackerel. He also prides himself on featuring the finest local and seasonal ingredients, many of which are grown in the Newbridge on Usk inn’s very own garden.

As well as a new menu, Newbridge on Usk will continue to deliver its ‘famous’ Sunday roast, which can be enjoyed all day long (12pm - 8.30pm).

Mr Newcombe-Ling said: “I’m so excited to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and really celebrate the beautiful ingredients that Wales has to offer.

"I’ve already been experimenting with Welsh lamb and Usk truffles and am working with local suppliers to make sure we’re featuring some of the finest Welsh produce”.