Ms Smith, 21, was one of three people who died in a crash on the A48 in St Mellons on Monday, March 6.

Her funeral will take place at St Woolos Cathedral at 12:30pm, then at St Woolos cemetery at 2pm.

Family and friends will walk behind Eve from her home on Gaer Park Drive to the cemetery gates on Bassaleg Road.

The walk will begin at 11:45am then family and friends will get into cars to follow the cortege to St Woolos Cathedral by 12:30pm.

Eve Smith was one of three people killed in the crash (Image: Wales News Service)

Eve Smith was one of three people killed in the crash. Picture: Wales News Service

Those joining the walk are asked to arrive before 11:45am and to avoid blocking the route and there will also be sound around the church.

Those attending the funeral are requested to wear smart funeral wear with a touch of baby pink.

The family also request family flowers only.

Ms Ross, along with Eve Smith, 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were all sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Gwent Police and South Wales Police have referred the case to the police watchdog the IOPC, which is investigating how the forces dealt with the missing persons reports.

Survivor Shane Loughlin was seen for the first time over the weekend since the horror accident.

Mr Loughlin, along with 20-year-old Sophie Russon, were rushed to hospital after the car was found shortly after midnight on Monday, March 6 - two days after the group were reported missing.

Last week Ms Russon's mum Anna Certowicz revealed her daughter had left hospital for the first time.

Why we sometimes report funerals

Press reporting funerals is not new. Only 30-40 years ago it was a rite of passage for young reporters to attend funerals, collecting the names of mourners for publication.

Today, it is likely only high-profile funerals or memorial services are covered. A death is a deeply personal tragedy but also a public event and something that affects both the community as well as the family.

If someone is well-known or their death was a public tragedy that impacted the wider community, we might choose to report on the funeral. Funerals are, by and large, public events. Sometimes we may choose not to attend the service, but to report on the funeral procession or arrival of mourners.