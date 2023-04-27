In a statement parents from Lliswerry High School said a “full investigation is taking place so the right action is taking place” and they are working with parties to “ensure appropriate action is taken.”

In response Newport Council told the Argus that they are “pleased that positive discussions have taken place regarding the proposed march.”

Yesterday parents said that they don’t feel safe sending their children into the high school and ‘hundreds are set to take part in a protest on Friday’ after reports of two violent incidents.

The most recent statement read: “After speaking to the school, police and our local councillors we have been reassured on what happened in school on Monday including the reaction of the community and children not being sent in and this has been taken to the highest levels and a full investigation is taking place, so the right action is taken.

“However, we have been advised that if we turn up and any trouble happens this will hinder the investigation meaning the pupils involved will not get the appropriate action needed.

“There is also a safety issue around children leaving school and being caught up and potentially hurt in the march, which goes against what we are making a stand for, after all this was all about safety for our children and staff.

“Therefore, the peaceful march is off, and we are working with parties to ensure appropriate actions are being taken and that safety is at the forefront for all children and staff.”

In response Newport Council said: “The school and council are united in their efforts to ensure every child has the best possible experiences. The school always welcomes discussion should any parents, carers or learners have any concerns, issues or need support, and the ways in which contact can be made are regularly shared within the school community.

“We are very pleased that positive discussions have taken place regarding the proposed march.

“We would like to reiterate that the incidents on Monday were unrelated. The incident that occurred outside school grounds is subject to an ongoing police investigation. The school incident is being dealt with in line with Welsh Government behavioural guidance.”

Neil Davies, the headteacher at Lliswerry High School, confirmed on Tuesday that widely-shared social media posts were connected to a “fight” which had “been arranged between two learners to take place at break time on Monday”.

In a separate incident, later that day, a pupil was “assaulted outside school hours” near Spytty Stadium and needed hospital treatment.

Mr Davies said there was “no suggestion that the people involved in the assault are Lliswerry High School learners”, adding that the injured pupil had been released from hospital.

One parent who wished to stay anonymous said: “We don’t feel safe sending our children into school and I have taken my child out because I am concerned for their safety.

On Tuesday ward councillors for the area appealed for 'calm' over the incidents.