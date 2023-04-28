A group of teenagers were spotted trespassing on rail tracks near Crosskeys Train Station on Wednesday evening.

The group of youths had jumped onto the track near the Solar Strand before proceeding to walk up and down the line between the villages of Crosskeys and Cwmcarn at around 7pm.

Officers from the British Transport Police were immediately dispatched to the station, however the group had by then already dispersed from the area.

At the time no passenger trains were scheduled to be running on the tracks, which are currently closed for engineering work.

However, the track is still being used by maintenance trains as part of plans to upgrade the Ebbw Valley line.

According to figures from the Office for Rail and Road 15 people died in the UK last year from trespassing on active tracks.

The incident is just one of a series of anti-social behaviour cases that have affected the area, which has promoted local residents to speak out.

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Transport Police said “Officers were called to Cross Keys station at 7.19pm last night (26 April) following reports of a group of teenagers trespassing.

“Officers quickly attended however they had already left the area.

“Trespassing is incredibly dangerous and can result in tragic consequences or life-changing injuries – both of these outcomes are avoidable. We remind everyone of the importance of taking care around the railway and to not trespass.”

People can contact BTP via text on 61016, by downloading the Railway Guardian App or by calling 0800 40 50 40, always dial 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.