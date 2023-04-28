Wyatt Hunter from Barry was locked up after he became involved in the trafficking of heroin, cocaine and cannabis in the town.

The offences took place between January 11 and May 15 last year, Newport Crown Court heard.

The 27-year-old, of Holme Street, admitted being concerned in an offer to supply heroin, being concerned in an offer to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Hunter had previous convictions for drug possession offences.

Harry Baker, representing the defendant, said: “He was involved in a relatively small scale operation in order to cover his own consumption.

Wyatt Hunter

“There is no evidence of high living and there's no proceeds of crime application which gives you an idea of the level that we're dealing with.

“He had a job, a good job, for a number of years with the council, the local council, which he can go back to if the sentence today allows him to do that.”

Mr Baker asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told Hunter: “I'm satisfied that you were involved in the drug scene as a street dealer over a period of some months.

“I accept that you are of not the highest category of street dealers, but nevertheless it is an aggravating feature that you dealt more than one drug.

“You have previous convictions and, although you have no convictions for dealing, you have convictions for possessing drugs.

"I accept what has been submitted on your behalf.

“You've done your best to turn the corner and turn away from drug dealing but I have to follow the guidelines set by the Sentencing Council in cases such as this.”

Hunter was sent to prison for three years and told he would serve half of that sentence before being released on licence.