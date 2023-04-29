Burger Boys in Swffryd – which is not to be confused with Burger Boyz in Newport Market – was opened by football friends Tee Motsi and Scott Gray in October 2020.

Due to Covid restrictions at the time, Burger Boys initially offered food for collection only but this expanded to allow people to dine-in or order deliveries.

The co-owners had not run a food business previously; Mr Gray was involved in window cleaning and brick laying while Mr Motsi worked in telecoms.

Despite this, the business has thrived since its lockdown launch and recently won ‘best takeaway’ in the 2023 Best of Welsh Business Awards.

Burger Boys was a runner-up for this category last year’s awards, and also won ‘best new business’ at the 2022 event.

“It is really good to be recognised,” said Mr Motsi.

“We were a bit disappointed we couldn’t make it on the night, as we were working at an event, because it would have been nice to let our hair down and celebrate.

“It’s incredible that we’re approaching our third year – especially considering that this venture started during lockdown and neither of us had run a food business before.”

Although staff at Burger Boys couldn’t attend the award ceremony in Cardiff, as they were working at an event, they are planning to celebrate the win - and say goodbye to some of their employees who will be leaving to start university.

The business prides itself on taking on students – allowing them to earn an income while continuing with their studies – and on engaging with the community, often donating vouchers to charity raffles and pursuits.

Burger Boys also offers loyalty cards, plus other perks for local sports clubs on their loyalty programme.

“We feel strongly about rewarding our customers and giving something back,” said Mr Motsi.

“We host local sports team regularly for good and games, including wing roulette. It’s a lot of fun and people love it.

“It’s also helping business pick up; a lot of the teams are coming to end of season and inviting us to cater their events.”

You can find Burger Boys on Facebook: facebook.com/burgerboysgwent