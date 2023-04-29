The Food Standards Agency is responsible for dishing up ratings, from zero to five, on food hygiene standards. Zero is the lowest, meaning those who score this need to make "urgent" improvements or they may risk closure whilst five is the highest.

The rating is determined by looking at three elements:

Hygiene;

The condition of the structure of the buildings;

Food safety.

In Cwmbran, seven businesses have been awarded with the top hygiene rating.

Here are all the places in Cwmbran that scored a ‘very good’ rating of five.

All information correct as of Saturday, Aprl 29, 2023.

Acupuncture Centre

Located at The Arcade, this retailer was last inspected a while back on November 6, 2019.

Inspectors awarded the Acupuncture Centre a rating of good across the three elements assessed.

Celtic Sports Club

This bar located on Oak Street was last inspected very recently, on March 29, 2023.

Similarly, to the Acupuncture Centre inspectors awarded a rating of good across the three elements assessed.

Cwmbran House Resource Centre

Located on Five Locks Road, this business was last inspected on August 15, 2022.

Inspectors found the hygienic food handling to be of a very good standard.

A rating of good was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the management of food safety.

Cwmbran United Reformed Church

This premises on Commercial Street was last inspected more than five years ago, on February 14, 2018.

The hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities were found to be of a very good standard.

A rating of good was given to the management of food safety.

Shell Cwmbran incorporating Asda on the Move

This retailer located on Henllys Way was last inspected much more recently, on February 2, 2023.

The hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities were found to be of a very good standard.

A rating of good was given to the management of food safety.

Cwmbran Centre for Young People

Located on Glyndwr Road this premises was last inspected on November 28, 2018.

Inspectors a rating of good across the three elements assessed.

Cwmbran High School

Located on Ty Gwyn Way, the high school was last inspected on January 23, 2020.

The hygienic food handling and the cleanliness and condition of facilities were found to be of a very good standard.

A rating of good was given to the management of food safety.