A man who has been missing for over three months has been found, Gwent Police have confirmed.
Soran Kadir, from Newport, had last been seen in the Pill area of the city on Saturday, January 14.
Gwent Police confirmed today that the 34-year-old has been found, the force thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
Officers had previously been concerned for Mr Kadir’s welfare.
